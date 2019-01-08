Anorak News | Highlights from Mrs Nick Clegg’s Standard Interview

Highlights from Mrs Nick Clegg’s Standard Interview

Mrs Nick Clegg, Miriam Gonzalez Durentez, is talking to the Standard about moving to California for her husband’s new job with Facebook and Brexit. Highlights of the softest of puff pieces are:

“It is never a good time to leave London,” she says with a charming smile. “It is a wonderful place. Please don’t destroy London.”

…

She came to the UK reluctantly when her husband became MP for Sheffield Hallam in 2005. It’s grown on her. She loves its diversity — and the Wallace Collection

The Wallace Collection is in London, where he home is. Sheffield is somewhere else.

…

Taking a sip of black coffee from a Gruffalo mug, she continues…

…

It’s particularly concerning for the younger generation. González Durántez has three sons: Antonio, Alberto and Miguel, aged 15, 13 and eight. Their age group “feels strongly” about Brexit.

Most 8-year-olds talk of little else.

…

It “annoys Nick” that she’s a good sleeper and can spend whole transatlantic plane journeys asleep.

…

Is the PM a role model? “She doesn’t come up [with the people I speak to] but it might just be the types of girls we meet. In the UK they tend to say Beyoncé is the role model. I think that’s great because she is hard-working. The issue is when you ask, ‘Do you sing?’ and they say no.

…

Who are her role models? “I have women who, when I am in a conundrum, I think, ‘How would they do it?’ — for example Catherine Day [former secretary-general of the EU Commission].”

…

Bon voyage.

Anorak

Posted: 8th, January 2019 | In: Key Posts, News, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink