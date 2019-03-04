Anorak News | Jeremy Corbyn egged; John Murphy charged with assault by beating; Brexit not Islam

Jeremy Corbyn egged; John Murphy charged with assault by beating; Brexit not Islam

John Murphy from Barnet has been arrested and charged with assault by beating. It’s alleged he egged Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn as he and the shadow home secretary Diane Abbott visited the Finsbury Park Mosque in north London as part of My Mosque Day, when people are invited to step inside a local mosque.

Mr Murphy will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on 19 March. At least then we’ll find out what happened. There is, lamentably, no video of the incident. The BBC says an egg was thrown at Corbyn and Mr Murphy is 31. The Times says Murphy is 41 and that the eggs “was pressed down on his [Corbyn’s] head rather than thrown”. CNN says Corbyn was “pelted with an egg”.

Understand that the incident with Jeremy Corbyn today is a little more serious than originally reported. No egg was thrown but a man is alleged to have hit Corbyn on the head, while holding an egg in his fist. — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) March 3, 2019

Play it down or talk it up? Or maybe just tell it like it is?

Sky News:

“Mr Corbyn got a warm welcome when he was round the corner at the Finsbury Park Mosque,” said Jon Craig. “But then he came here, to the Muslim Welfare Centre, with [shadow home secretary] Diane Abbott. While he was here in an upstairs room, a protester – a pro-Brexit protester we understand, according to eyewitnesses – placed an egg on his head.” PA reported that the attacker was overheard to say “when you vote you get what you vote for”.

It’s about Brexit not Islam.

And was Corbyn in the Mosque or not in the Mosque? Sky says he wasn’t. The Independent agrees: “Corbyn egg attack: Man charged over ‘assault’ outside London mosque.” But the Guardian says Corbyn was inside:

The Labour leader was unharmed and left the mosque with a police escort at about 6.30pm. Corbyn’s alleged attacker, who was not a regular visitor to the mosque, had been waiting inside the building.

Pick a prejudice and run with it:

Jeremy Corbyn was egged by a pro-Brexit protestor outside the same mosque where a far-right terrorist (who initially wanted to murder Corbyn and Sadiq Khan) killed an innocent man in a racist attack 2 years ago.



Imagine being an anti-racist campaigner blind to these optics. https://t.co/ARP4gT4crV — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) March 3, 2019

An MP joins in:

As ever, Jews are dragged into it:

Jeremy Corbyn: enemy of the people?

One cannot know the motivation of the press for downplaying the attack on Jeremy today. No egg was thrown at Jeremy. In fact, his attacker got close enough to strike him on the head. When our press demonise Jeremy Corbyn as an enemy of Britain they are fuelling a febrile climate — Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) March 3, 2019

Blame the media for this eggy smear? Now, when’s Easter..?

Anorak

Posted: 4th, March 2019 | In: Key Posts, News, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink