Anorak News | Jeremy Corbyn and the egging: what really happened

Jeremy Corbyn and the egging: what really happened

This is not an egg

John Murphy, the man accused of assaulting Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, has been talking. He tells the Guido Fawkes blog:



“Yesterday I squished an egg on Jeremy Corbyn’s head. I look forward to coming to parliament to meet with Mr Corbyn. He has invited Hamas and IRA so I am sure he will be happy to invite a harmless egg thrower like me. My one request? That he respect the referendum result. The suffragettes believed that if you reject democratic rights, civil disobedience is acceptable. Jeremy Corbyn and hundreds of other MPs are seeking to deny the democratic rights of most of our country, so I believe that makes civil disobedience egg-ceptable.”

Yep. “Squished”. There is no footage of the incident. Corbyn was “unharmed” says the BBC. And if Murphy claims it was a “squished” egg, can we argue otherwise? Yes, because how the egg made contact with Corbyn has been the matter of much heated debate.

“The Labour leader was visiting a mosque in north London when the egg was thrown at him on Sunday” – BBC

Corbyn was “punched” with an egg:

The egg was “fisted” in the Guardian:

The Labour MP Jess Phillips tweeted after the Corbyn incident: “Acts of violence against politicians, loses your argument, lessens your cause and demeans our democracy. It’s also just horrid. Don’t do it. If you don’t agree with him raise your voice not your fists.”

The “punched” egg might have contained a knife:

The Scottish Daily Record says Corbyn was “pelted” with a “thrown” egg.

The Metro says: “A man has been arrested after hitting Jeremy Corbyn with an egg.”

What egg? Show me the egg!

Sky News says the egg was “placed” on Corbyn’s head.

It’ll all come out in court, of course – and in the wash, should Corbyn have an eggy stain to remove.

