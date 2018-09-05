Anorak News | Knife Crime UK: Government calls in RAF; Javid declares state of National Emergency; Cressida Dick and shoot to kill

Knife Crime UK: Government calls in RAF; Javid declares state of National Emergency; Cressida Dick and shoot to kill

Home Secretary Sajid Javid says the country is in a state of “national emergency” over knife crime, or what is now universally referred to as the “knife crime epidemic“. Last weekend, 17-year-old Jodie Chesney was stabbed to death in East London. Her assailant was unknown to her and reportedly said nothing before he struck. In Manchester, Yousef Ghaleb Makki, 17, was killed in a knife attacker. Horrendous. But is it a national emergency?

No. It’s war, says Gavin Williamson, the over-promoted defence secretary. He says the full might of the country’s armed forces is “stand ready” to intervene in the knife crime epidemic. How? He doesn’t get to that bit. But military rule is an option to replace parental power, absentee dads, reduced police numbers, gangs, drugs, skin tones, memes, drill music, Brexit, Instagram, race, poverty, wealth or whatever it is that drives someone to equip themselves with a blade and kill.

Williamson says military personnel “would always be ready to respond” to calls for help while the Ministry of Defence “always stands ready to help any government department… I know that the home secretary is looking very closely at how he can ensure that everything is done to tackle this problem at the moment.” London sold its water canon. But here comes Williamson with some real ones.

The Army on the streets? Williamson sounds nuts. But he’s not alone. Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police commissioner and advocate of a shoot-to-kill policy, says she’d be willing to call in troops to support her officers. That’s coppers for you. Sod all that therapy guff, community liaison officiating and listening, the police exist to tell not to hear.

Send for the guns, Cressida. What can go wrong? “I don’t exclude it, I really don’t,” Ms Dick said in an interview on LBC. “I think we all need to work together on this and if there are things that the military would offer for us then of course I would think about it, not to carry out policing functions but other supplementary functions.” (Don’y they do that already?)

What supplementary functions the RAF, Navy or Army could offer are not specified, but bombing Hackney remains an option.

Knife criem is a growing menace. Joanna Williams:

Knife attacks on teenagers across the country are reported to be up by 93 per cent in five years. Hospitals report that the number of children aged 16 and under admitted for assault by a knife or sharp object rose by 93 per cent, from 180 admissions in 2012/13 to 347 in 2017/18. Teenagers are not just victims of knife crime — they are perpetrators, too. Fatal knife attacks committed by those aged 18 or under are reported to have risen by 77 per cent between 2016 and 2018, from 26 to 46 deaths. Non-fatal knife attacks have also reportedly increased: the number of robberies by a teenager with a knife are said to have risen by over 50 per cent in the past two years.

What to do? You could start with trusting adults and stop presenting children as fragile victims in need of cosseting and counselling.

