Brexit: Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie predicted it all (video)

Brexit negotiations were written by Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie:

I wonder how many of you realise that the Parliamentary speeches used today by Theresa May were actually penned 25 years ago by @stephenfry and @hughlaurie? pic.twitter.com/VIS4hesPbF — BabelColour 🎞 (@StuartHumphryes) March 31, 2019

Meanwhile… Jacob Rees-Mogg is on Newsnight:

To the lighting people ar the BBC…… I applaud you.



*dofs hat* pic.twitter.com/cZ0z8lrHN2 — Rhea (@Morrigan_Wolfe) March 29, 2019

PS: Anyone got any tapes of Alas Smith And Jones so we can know what Tusk and Junker talk about?

Paul Sorene

Posted: 1st, April 2019 | In: Key Posts, Politicians, TV & Radio Comment | TrackBack | Permalink