Anorak News | Labour Group linked to John McDonnell says Jewish group ‘stabbed Labour in the back’

Labour Group linked to John McDonnell says Jewish group ‘stabbed Labour in the back’

An article on the website for the ‘Labour Representation Committee’ (LRC) – Honorary President: John McDonnell, the current shadow chancellor – appears beneath the headline: “JLM Stabs Labour in the Back.” JLM is the Jewish Labour Movement. This week the JLM voted to pass a motion of no confidence in Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over the party’s handling of anti-Semitism. They says he is unfit to be Prime Minister.

The LRC states its mission: “The task for today’s LRC, founded in 2004, is to fight for power within the Labour Party and trade unions and to appeal to the tens of thousands who, during the Tony Blair years, turned away from our party in disillusion and despair.”

The LRC article says the JLM has “declared war on Labour”. The JLM “want the Tories to win”. They aim to “feed the allegations of ‘institutional antisemitism’ against Labour, and as such has been eagerly gobbled up by the Tory press”. It spots an article that “points the finger at Israeli intelligence in helping to refound the dormant JLM”. It ends: “They are stabbing us in the back. That is insupportable. The JLM must be disaffiliated from Labour as soon as possible.”

JLM Vice-Chair Joe Goldberg tells the Jewish Chronicle: “This article makes it clear that they will blame Jews for any failure at the ballot box, further enabling racism towards Jews. The language of ‘betray’ and ‘backstabbing’ are dogwhistles to antisemitism that Jews have experienced too many times to monstrous effect… They continue to deny and obfuscate the scale of anti-Jewish racism within the Labour Party, and attack Jews for standing up to racism, citing conspiracists and fake news as their evidence. Yet the Shadow Chancellor, John McDonnell, continues as its president. The Labour Party cannot in good faith claim to be acting against antisemitism and whilst its leadership in the shadow cabinet and the NEC associate themselves with this organisation.”

Nasty stuff.

The LRC website says it’s affiliated to the sensitive Fire Brigades union. Interesting to hear if they have anything to say on this.

Paul Sorene

