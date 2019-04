John Rhys-Davies is Adam Ant on Question Time

John ‘Prince Charming’ Rhys-Davies

For those of you missed John Rhys-Davies’s performance on the BBC’s politics as circus show Question Time last night, here is the man himself channeling the great Adam Ant. Green MP Caroline Lucas is his audience of one:

A musical commemoration of John Rhys-Davies's performance on Question Time last night, with humble apologies to Adam Ant. pic.twitter.com/klkmpYJrqP — Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) April 26, 2019

Oh Woman, no Cry…. Oooooh Woman!!!!! no cry:

“Oh woman have you not read Kenneth Harrow” may be the stupidest sentence ever to follow someone slamming their fists on the table pic.twitter.com/Stuz4CLutP — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 26, 2019

Note: John Rhys-Davies is (looks at web) an actor.

