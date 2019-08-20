Anorak News | How to apologise for Brexit

How to apologise for Brexit

Why are public figures so bad at apologising? Brexit is a mess. Are we leaving? Why can’t politicians just own up and say: we were utterly shocked by the referendum result and are still reeling from it; We want to stop it because the EU is an umbrella beneath which we can hide; I love chlorinated chicken.

Jay Hendricks has a guide to getting it right:

Own up to the mistake. Tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Focus on your emotions, not how you hurt someone else. Say how bad you feel about screwing up. Show how your mistake was an exception to the rule. You’re a great, thoughtful person who temporarily lapsed. Promise improvement and show what you’re going to do to fix any remaining problems.

Image: Operation Black Vote launched this dire campaign to encourage people from ethnic minorities to register and vote in the EU referendum.

