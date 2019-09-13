Anorak News | Donald Trump turns Congress blue giving three f***s at City Airport

Donald Trump turns Congress blue giving three f***s at City Airport

Members of US Congress used swear words such as “asshole” , “fuck”, “shit” and “bitch” 1,900 times on Twitter in 2019. That’s a tenfold rise on 2016 – before Trump’s election, the number was 193.

Can we blame Donald “grab ’em by the pussy” Trump for the coarsening of debate? What about airport bookshops?

Nick Gibb, the schools minister, is upset that “three of the top 10 ‘Airport Exclusive’ books at London City WH Smith have ‘fuck’ in the title.”

Lamentable stuff – today’s politicians are just so unimaginative:

Anorak

Posted: 13th, September 2019 | In: Key Posts, News, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink