Anorak News | Jeffrey Epstein: Prince Andrew issues non-denial denial over sex with underage Virginia Roberts

Jeffrey Epstein: Prince Andrew issues non-denial denial over sex with underage Virginia Roberts

Prince Andrew says he cannot recall if he ever met Virginia Roberts – now Virginia Giuffre. He tells the BBC’s Newsnight he has “no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever”. He tells interviewer Emily Maitlis he has nothing to hide.

That’s Virginia Roberts with Andrew in the above photo.

That’s a HELLUVA NON-DENIAL when the allegation is repeatedly having sex with a 17-year-old sex slave of a notorious pedophile. pic.twitter.com/mTp1COGXQX — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) November 15, 2019

Virginia Giuffre alleges she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on Epstein’s private island off the coast of Florida when he she was 17 – making her underage and the sex a crime according to Florida law.

Virginia Giuffre claims she was “forced” to have sex with Prince Andrew three times between 1999 and 2002. He denies ever having had sex with her. That much he remembers.

Is Prince Andrew about to be pulled in or something? Truly bizarre interview to decide on otherwise pic.twitter.com/AhrYDtvNwr — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) November 15, 2019

The media tucks in to the man once dubbed ‘Randy Andy’ who hung out with Epstein, a convicted peadophile. Epstein took his own life while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. That we know because official sources tell us that’s what happened. That’s why Epstein’s dead and unable to act as Andrew’s character witness.

Newsnight Quote 1

Newsnight Quote 2

The papers tuck in:

And we’re left to wonder: why is Prince Andrew speaking now?

Anorak

Posted: 16th, November 2019 | In: Key Posts, News, Royal Family Comment | TrackBack | Permalink