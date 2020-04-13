Anorak News | Prince William says Britain is ‘best’ in a crisis and coronavirus is media hype

Prince William says Britain is ‘best’ in a crisis and coronavirus is media hype

Smile and wave, just smile and wave

Prince William says Britain is “at its best” when people are suffering. How he knows this is moot. “I think Britain is at its best, weirdly, when we’re in a crisis,” says Wills. “We all pull together and that community spirit and that community feel comes rushing back quicker than anything else.” A week earlier, Wills, who belongs to the very rich landed community, was at a reception at Guinness Storehouse. He told a medic: “Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up, do you think, in the media?”

Coronavirus: Prince William says Britain is 'at its best when we're in a crisis' https://t.co/4RQVkjstrC — SkyNews (@SkyNews) April 12, 2020

It’s he kind of bone-headed comment that gets people’s backs up.

Are you referring to this Prince William?pic.twitter.com/ideGIzAON5 — Cromwell (@Cromwell606) April 12, 2020

Smile and wave, Will, stick to the smile and wave…

Posted: 13th, April 2020