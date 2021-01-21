Anorak News | US Senator Ted Cruz thinks Paris isn’t in Texas

US Senator Ted Cruz thinks Paris isn’t in Texas

US Senator for Texas, Ted Cruz, has noticed President Joe Biden returning the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement. Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement in November 2020. Says Cruz:

“By signing this order, President Biden indicates that he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.”

And the Texas Senator isn’t?

Anorak

