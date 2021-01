The best Bernie Sanders Joe Biden inauguration meme

Bernie Sanders was at Joe Biden’s inauguration. Dressed in a car coat and mittens, a meme was born. And the best of them was created by Bryce Utting:

Okay, we can all stop with the Bernie Sanders memes, this is the best one. pic.twitter.com/R8Sz3tn0Nb — tepy 🌸 (@tepachoy) January 22, 2021

Honourable mentions:

Goodmorning only to Bernie Sanders movie meme makers. Thanks for the joy! pic.twitter.com/zd56tulaxw — Bambu (@BambuOnFilms) January 22, 2021

