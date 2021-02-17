Anorak News | Covid-19 : Armageddon did not begin in Bournemouth

Covid-19 : Armageddon did not begin in Bournemouth
When the fist lockdown was ended, we headed to beaches. But the ‘Covidiots’ never did spread Covid-19 on Bournemouth’s golden sands. SAGE epidemiologist Mark Woolhouse tells the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee that crowded beaches did not lead to a single outbreak last summer.
“Over the summer we were treated to pictures of crowded beaches, and there was an outcry about this, but there were no outbreaks linked to crowded beaches… there has never been a Covid-19 outbreak linked to a beach ever anywhere in the world, to the best of my knowledge.”
What did the papers and say? The Indy and Telegraph were scathing:
One local MP was hot on Covid. Tobias Ellwood new the rules:
Later…
As you were.
Posted: 17th, February 2021 | In: Key Posts, News, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink