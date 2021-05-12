Anorak News | Good Morning Britain eats itself: Tony Blair mouthpiece interviews Tony Blair

Good Morning Britain eats itself: Tony Blair mouthpiece interviews Tony Blair

Having sacked Piers Morgan, Good Morning Britain invited Tony Blair’s old spin doctor Alastair Campbell to replace him. This morning Campbell interviewed Blair. They talked about Labour. And looking on you wondered if all it takes to be on telly and in frontline politics is an ability to act?

Its 2021 and I'm watching Blairs very own spin doctor interview the former PM live on @GMB – what Back to the Future time line is this!? https://t.co/3RGid875nR — Inc.Monocle (@IncMonocle) May 12, 2021

In unrelated news, the BBC is running a terrific documentary series on the Iraq War. Blair and Campbell both feature. See it here.

Anorak

Posted: 12th, May 2021 | In: Key Posts, News, Politicians, TV & Radio Comment | TrackBack | Permalink