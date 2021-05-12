Anorak News | Good Morning Britain eats itself: Tony Blair mouthpiece interviews Tony Blair

Good Morning Britain eats itself: Tony Blair mouthpiece interviews Tony Blair
Having sacked Piers Morgan, Good Morning Britain invited Tony Blair’s old spin doctor Alastair Campbell to replace him. This morning Campbell interviewed Blair. They talked about Labour. And looking on you wondered if all it takes to be on telly and in frontline politics is an ability to act?
In unrelated news, the BBC is running a terrific documentary series on the Iraq War. Blair and Campbell both feature. See it here.
