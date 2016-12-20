Anorak | Queen Donald Trump: The Don becomes Her Majesty and Vice Versa in these unsettling pictures

Queen Donald Trump: The Don becomes Her Majesty and Vice Versa in these unsettling pictures

Anti-monarchists should consider what life would be like without the Royal Family. Yes, they’re hypocrites, none more so when they’re wrapped in fur and shooting woodland creatures while preaching about saving animals in more exotic destinations, and absurd when playing the role of common folk as their media handlers manipulate their image, but it could be worse. You could get a leader with real power, like President like Kazakhstan’s Nursultan Nazarbayev and Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, or live in the European Union and have – get this – seven presidents. Maybe the best way forward is to combine the best of British Royalty – Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II, for it is she – with the elected leader of the free world – Donald Trump? Michal Krauthamer’s done just that through the wonder of Photoshop. So let’s make “America Great Britain Again”.

Spotter: Michal Krauthamer

