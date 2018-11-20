Anorak News | Canary Wharf in the 1980s – photos

Anorak

by | 20th, November 2018

In the 1970s Canary Wharf handled produce from the Canary Islands. The main hub was a two-story red-brick block. Then Britain’s merchant shipping industry died. The big money moved in and Canary Wharf was transformed into a haven for industrialised commerce and global finance. Mike Seaborne takes us back there. 

 

All games from Mike Seaborne‘s new book The Isle of Dogs: Before the big money. More at Flashbak.



