Anorak News | Canary Wharf in the 1980s – photos

Canary Wharf in the 1980s – photos

In the 1970s Canary Wharf handled produce from the Canary Islands. The main hub was a two-story red-brick block. Then Britain’s merchant shipping industry died. The big money moved in and Canary Wharf was transformed into a haven for industrialised commerce and global finance. Mike Seaborne takes us back there.

All games from Mike Seaborne‘s new book The Isle of Dogs: Before the big money. More at Flashbak.

More Galleries

Anorak

Posted: 20th, November 2018 | In: Books, In Pictures, Key Posts, News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink