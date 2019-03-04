Anorak News | Labour’s Anti-Semitism: Rachel Riley sues Jeremy Corbyn staffer for libel

Labour’s Anti-Semitism: Rachel Riley sues Jeremy Corbyn staffer for libel

More now on the egg that was “tossed”, “pelted”, thrown” and smashed down on Jeremy Corbyn’s head with a clenched “fist“. After much debate on the nature of how the egg came into contact with the Labour leader’s bonce, and that’s before we get into the nature of Big-Endians and Little-Endians, know that the matter has ended in legal action for three people. John Murphy will answer the charge of assault by beating at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on 19 March. And Countdown presenter Rachel Riley has instructed Mark Lewis to pursue a libel claim against Corbyn’s well-blooded staffer Laura Murray, reports the Jewish Chronicle.

After Corbyn was allegedly assaulted by someone who reportedly “broke” an egg over his head, Murray tweeted: “Today Jeremy Corbyn went to his local mosque for visit my mosque day, and was attacked by a Brexiteer. Rachel Riley tweets that Corbyn deserves to be violently attacked because he is a Nazi. This woman is as dangerous as she is stupid. Nobody should engage with her. Ever.” Don’t bother looking it up. Murray has paused / deleted her account. But there is a screengrab of the allegedly libellous tweet:

That comment was a reaction to Riley triggering Owen Jones, the insufferably smug Guardian columnist and Corbyn lickspittle who had previously tweeted in reaction to another egging – an egg was aimed at BNP leader Nick Griffin: “I think sound life advice is, if you don’t want eggs thrown at you, don’t be a Nazi. Seems fair to me.” After Corbyn’s egging, Riley added the bon mots “good advice”.

Called out for his hypocrisy, Jones went for the pile on:

Nasty stuff. And given Labour’s “institutional racism” against Jews, deeply worrying, too. The Telegraph reports on another angle to this farago:

The daughter of one of Jeremy Corbyn’s closest allies has been transferred to the Labour party’s complaints team, despite launching an online attack on anti-Semitism campaigner Rachel Riley. Laura Murray, an aide in Mr Corbyn’s office, has been moved to help process anti-Semitism cases faster. She is the daughter of Andrew Murray, chief of staff to Unite union leader Len McCluskey. Louise Ellman, the Labour MP, said the appointment “puts a major question mark on whether the people running this organisation understand the concerns.”

Are those investigations fair and proper? The FT says Lord Falconer, a lord chancellor under Tony Blair’s administration invited by Labour to review their approach to anti-semitism in the party, wants to see all emails about the issue and how they are stores. The paper hears insiders say Falconer’s demand “could potentially reveal political interference from advisers to Jeremy Corbyn, the party leader, or the use of non-party email accounts”. Expect to read more on gutters and moral compasses.

But Riley is no pushover:

Thank you to all the people who checked the facts of this to call out this appalling distortion of the truth.



To those calling for my arrest, urgh. 🤦🏼‍♀️🙄 https://t.co/WdWfUij7j0 — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) March 4, 2019

Nice getting to know who’s libelling you better. Laura Murray “Stakeholder manager to Leader of the Opposition at Labour Party”. Lovely. https://t.co/11cMoNCIIZ — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) March 4, 2019

More hypocrisy from 'our Owen' – he sees the linkage between 'whipping up bile' against segments of the community & a rise of violence against them, some of it potentially fatal.



And yet he constantly defends a cult that is busy doing EXACTLY THIS against British Jews.

Go figure pic.twitter.com/HgJ9Aexql8 — David Collier (@mishtal) March 4, 2019

Rachel Riley is a Jew. Labour has a problem with Jews.

Jewish woman calling out antisemitism? You’ll be labelled bloodthirsty and like a betraying Christ killer by those kinder gentler antiracists https://t.co/svY0gHiaxQ — Mr Fantastic (@omgstater) March 3, 2019

And so to court. In he meanwhile, the curate has a point:

Right Reverend Host: “I’m afraid you’ve got a bad Egg, Mr Jones!”; The Curate: “Oh no, my Lord, I assure you! Parts of it are excellent!” “True Humility” by George du Maurier, originally published in Punch, 9 November 1895.

