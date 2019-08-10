Anorak News | Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton exhale : Jeffrey Epstein is dead

Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton exhale : Jeffrey Epstein is dead

Convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead in his New York prison cell. He was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Suicide? So they say. But he was on suicide watch, reportedly, after an alleged attempted suicide attempt last month. So how did he give everyone the slip?

Super-rich Epstein cultivated powerful friends, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew. And now he’s dead.

Conspiracy theorists – away you go.

Anorak

