Anorak News | I Like You by Sandol Warburg and Jacqueline Chwast

These illustrations by Jacqueline Chwast appear in Sandol Stoddard’s 1965 book I Like You.

“I have a very distinct memory of my joy and excitement at the age of four when I discovered that I could save the words that were circulating in my brain. That is what writing was about: you could capture these insights, these words. I remember following my mother at our house on Blake Road in New Haven. I was pulling on her apron strings, literally, as I was hearing in my head the words “the spring is here, the robin is near.” I saw then that if you could do this strange thing called writing. A writer could make this memory of beauty endure, that these words and feelings and poetry could last forever.”