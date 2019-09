Artist paints sleeping giants on rooftops

Artist Ella & Pitr brightens up the view from above by painting sleeping giants on rooftops. One huge painting sits on the Paris Parc Expo features an elderly women snoozing by a busy motorway.

Spotter: Ella & Pitr on Instagram.

