Anorak News | Set the language police on our MPs

Have you called the language police on Boris Johnson? You might need to wait a while because a few others could be getting the knock first. Johnson has been upbraided for saying the best way to honour Jo Cox, the MP murdered by a man who yelled “Britain first” as he killed her with a gun and a knife, is “to get Brexit done“. He will not stop using the words “surrender bill” to explain the act MPs pushed through to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Labour MP Paula Sheriff demanded Johnson “moderate” his language and stop using the words “Surrender Act”. Referring to Jo Cox, she said: “Many of us in this place are subject to death threats and abuse every single day. Let me tell the prime minister that they often quote his words – surrender act, betrayal, traitor – and I, for one, am sick of it.” Johnson replied: “Mr Speaker, I have never heard such humbug in all my life.”

He’s pressing buttons. And many opponents are answering the call.

“The prime minister’s language and demeanour yesterday was nothing short of disgraceful,” opined Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. “Three years ago our colleague Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right activist shouting: ‘Britain First. This is for Britain. The language that politicians use matters – it has real consequences. To dismiss concerns from honourable members about the death threats they receive, and to dismiss concerns that the language used by the prime minister is being repeated in those death threats, is reprehensible.”

You readers may recall Corbyn using language to case British Jews as something foreign and lacking in British decency, and calling a group who want all Jews dead his “friends“.

Corbyn’s fellow Labour MPs are also hot on language. “The use of language yesterday and over the past few weeks, such as the surrender bill,” says Jess Philips, “such as invoking the war, such as betrayal and treachery, it has clearly been tested, and workshopped and worked up and entirely designed to inflame hatred and division. I get it, it works, it is working. It is not sincere, it is totally planned, it is completely and utterly a strategy designed by somebody to harm and cause hatred in our country.”

Labour MP Jess Phillips says she would "knife" Jeremy Corbyn "in the front not the back" https://t.co/cpNTJ2uD1z pic.twitter.com/VHYowsoJl5 — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 14, 2015

Here's the Daily Mail's recording of John McDonnell joking about lynching Esther McVey: pic.twitter.com/w0SD0WoHob https://t.co/D4IewbhygV — John Stevens (@johnestevens) January 14, 2018

Comparing ERG to Nazis 'not strong enough', says David Lammy https://t.co/m0qXhbrSIk — The Guardian (@guardian) April 14, 2019

How to stop Boris and stop Brexit? I have a plan, writes @EdwardJDavey https://t.co/9yrcKq4dgT pic.twitter.com/tqYxrIzYdc — Red Box (@timesredbox) June 25, 2019

Can we agree that at least some of the outrage at Johnson’s language is based on political expediency.

