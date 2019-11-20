Anorak News | Prince Andrew on Jeffrey Epstein – as advised by Michael Spicer in ‘the room next door’

Prince Andrew on Jeffrey Epstein – as advised by Michael Spicer in ‘the room next door’

Michael Spicer was listening in the next room when Prince Andrew was telling BBC viewers about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the now dead convicted peadophile.

the room next door – Prince Andrew



SHORT VERSION pic.twitter.com/yruQYMuWQJ — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) November 20, 2019

Andrew refutes allegation he had sex with a then 17-year-old Virginia Roberts – now Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre alleges Prince Andrew sweated profusely before the alleged sexual encounter she was “forced” into. But he says he wasn’t able to sweat at the time. The New York Post delivers a great headline:

Anorak

Posted: 20th, November 2019 | In: Key Posts, News, Royal Family Comment | TrackBack | Permalink