Anorak

Anorak News | Love Is Walking Hand In Hand

Love Is Walking Hand In Hand

by | 13th, February 2020

Charlie Brown yearned for love. So too Lucy van Pelt, the Peanuts character saw it her duty to remind Charlie Brown that however ready to are to go get ’em, something will always let you down. In Love Is Walking Hand In Hand (1956), Charles M. Schulz invited his Peanuts gang to show us what love looks like.

Love Is Walking Hand In Hand
Love Is Walking Hand In Hand
Love Is Walking Hand In Hand
Love Is Walking Hand In Hand

Spotter: Love Is Walking Hand In Hand – With Charlie Brown (1965) / Love Is Walking Hand In Hand – With Lucy van Pelt (1965)



More Galleries

Posted: 13th, February 2020 | In: Books, In Pictures, The Consumer Comment | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers