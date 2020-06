Mercedes Petronas paints F1 cars black and joins anti-racist bandwagon – also hails an anti-Semite

Reading attack: Khairi Saadallah charged with murder

Madeleine McCann: Christian Bruckner will never be ‘free’, Wolters is missing evidence and Maddie link to Rochdale pub

Man finds and rears caterpillars found in his supermarket broccoli

Bournemouth invaded: 500,000 litterbugs trash Covid 19 risks; disabled people forced into roads; police ignore pavement parking

Sacked Rebecca-Long Bailey – another victim of the Jewish conspiracy to defeat anti-semitism and racism

Marx Must Fall! Highgate statue to racist must be torn down