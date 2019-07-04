Anorak News | Great photos of the Rolling Stones at home in 1965

Great photos of the Rolling Stones at home in 1965

When the Rolling Stones toured Germany in September 1965, the only photographer they’d allow to follow them was Bent Rej. “Bent’s a member of the family,” they said. In 1965, the Danish photographer stayed with Brian Jones at his house in Chelsea and started taking pictures. They looked good so Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts agreed to let Rej takes pictures of them at home. Keith Richards didn’t have a home so they rented a suite at the Hilton and Jagger only allowed Rej into his house after the Danish photographer told him that he could make some good money with the photographs but only if he was included.

Bent Rej later wrote:

After Brian had stayed with me in Copenhagen, I went to stay at Brian’s rented house, 14 Elm Park Mews (actually a mews house in Elm Park Lane) in Chelsea, when he had moved into in March 1965. I stayed in Brian’s home on all my visits to London over the next year. I had my own key, my own room and bathroom, and came and went as pleased. As often as not there were fans outside in the street but not on this particular occasion.

