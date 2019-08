Japanese artist makes hats for cats from their own hair

Japanese photographer Ryo Yamazaki with his wife Hiromi make cat hats from the cats own hair. The hats are sported by cat models Nyaa, Mar and Mugi.

Spotter: Ryo Yamazaki

