Anorak News | Porn tapestries – artist knits her own sex scenes

Philadelphia artist Erin M. Riley turns racy photographs she finds on the web into tapestries. When the UK porn ban kicks in, knitting your own porn will be an option for many enthusiasts not keen on registering their tastes with the State. “These are the events and objects that are significant to me,” says Erin. “Tapestry allows images to be given more time, for hookups to gel, for mistakes to be thought over — it’s a way to over-analyze every detail.”

Spotter: Erin M. Riley

