Anorak

Anorak News | Artist Olan Ventura clever updates on 17th Century Still Lifes

Artist Olan Ventura clever updates on 17th Century Still Lifes

by | 5th, September 2019

Philippino artist Olan Ventura paints still life with energy. Using acrylics, Ventura provides twists on the old masters’ works, such as Jan Davidsz de Heem’s Vase of Flowers (c. 1660). Ventura makes the old work come alive with splashes and drips.

Philippino artist Olan Ventura
“Fruit Still Life” (2019), acrylic on canvas, 101.6 x 76.2 cm
Philippino artist Olan Ventura
“Still Life of Flowers” (2019), acrylic on canvas, 101.6 x 76.2 cm
L: “Still Life with a Melon and Pears” (2019), acrylic on canvas, 45.7 x 61 cm / R: “Fruit Basket” (2019), acrylic on canvas, 45.7 x 61 cm
Philippino artist Olan Ventura
“Still Life With Golden Goblet” (2019), acrylic on canvas, 121.9 x 137.2 cm
“Abundant Bouquet with Pomegranate” (2019), acrylic on canvas, 162.5 x 121.9 cm
“Still Life of Flowers, Shells and Insects” (2019), acrylic on canvas, 76.2 x 101.6 cm. All images courtesy of the artist, the Working Animals Art Projects and Yavuz Gallery

Spotter: Hi-FructoseFlashbak, Colossal – more on the artist’s website



More Galleries

Posted: 5th, September 2019 | In: In Pictures, Key Posts, The Consumer Comment | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers