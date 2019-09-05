Anorak News | Artist Olan Ventura clever updates on 17th Century Still Lifes

Artist Olan Ventura clever updates on 17th Century Still Lifes

Philippino artist Olan Ventura paints still life with energy. Using acrylics, Ventura provides twists on the old masters’ works, such as Jan Davidsz de Heem’s Vase of Flowers (c. 1660). Ventura makes the old work come alive with splashes and drips.

“Fruit Still Life” (2019), acrylic on canvas, 101.6 x 76.2 cm

“Still Life of Flowers” (2019), acrylic on canvas, 101.6 x 76.2 cm

L: “Still Life with a Melon and Pears” (2019), acrylic on canvas, 45.7 x 61 cm / R: “Fruit Basket” (2019), acrylic on canvas, 45.7 x 61 cm

“Still Life With Golden Goblet” (2019), acrylic on canvas, 121.9 x 137.2 cm

“Abundant Bouquet with Pomegranate” (2019), acrylic on canvas, 162.5 x 121.9 cm

“Still Life of Flowers, Shells and Insects” (2019), acrylic on canvas, 76.2 x 101.6 cm. All images courtesy of the artist, the Working Animals Art Projects and Yavuz Gallery

Spotter: Hi-Fructose, Flashbak, Colossal – more on the artist’s website

