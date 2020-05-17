Anorak News | Beat Coronavirus Covid-19 with these Japanese health posters from 1918

Beat Coronavirus Covid-19 with these Japanese health posters from 1918

In 1918, Japan’s Central Sanitary Bureau (JCSB) published a 445-page manual instructing people in ways to recognise and prevent Spanish Flu (Supein kaze). The campaign to fight the mass killer virus which took as many as 50 million lives also featured the following posters. As we fight Coronavirus Covid-19, these posters could be apt for any billboard on today’s streets:

Spotter: Flashbak

