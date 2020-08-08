Anorak News | Photos: Naked man chases wild boar who stole his laptop in Berlin park

Photos: Naked man chases wild boar who stole his laptop in Berlin park

Adele Landauer took this photograph of a nudist chasing a wild boar making off with his laptop. “Nature strikes back,” says Adele. “I showed the man the photos, he laughed heartily and gave me permission to make them public.”

The man was sunning his nether regions at Teufelssee (English: literally Devil’s Lake), west Berlin, when the boar nicked his yellow bag. “Because the bag contained his laptop, he gave it his all, even though he was in his birthday suit,” says Landauer.

The man chased the boar into the woods, emerging soon after with his computer. Said one eye-witness:” “When he returned from the forest, everyone applauded him.” For his nice tackle?

