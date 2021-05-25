Anorak News | Fabulous prints of British kids in the 1980s

Fabulous prints of British kids in the 1980s

For many in the UK the 1980s was a time of turmoil and upheaval. Unemployment and economic instability led to widespread disquiet which culminated in public shows of resistance. Dave Sinclair took pictures of British kids playing on the streets.

As with all the best journalism, Dave’s pictures show rather than tell. The result are photographs full of warmth. These are the carefree days of youth, when your only responsibility was to get out and have fun with your friends. You can see more of Dave’s wonderful work on Flashbak and buy buy prints.

