Anorak - Pop culture, media, sport and weirdness

21st, January Back pages
20th, January Sports
Leyton Orient is now twinned with North Korea: read the chief executive bizarre stament
20th, January Politicians
The Donald Trump Death Cult is open
20th, January Arsenal 2
When Arsenal won the league at Liverpool in 1989 is being made into a film
19th, January Celebrities
The CIA files: Uri Geller is a weapon less powerful than Donald' Trump' little finger
17th, January In Pictures
Hundreds and hundreds of starlings photographed sat on snow-covered trees in Portland, Oregon
16th, January Back pages
Clickbait Balls: Daily Telegraph tricks 'paranoid' Liverpool and Manchester United fans
15th, January Key Posts
Scotland's The Herald says Trump’s inauguration is an episode of The Twilight Zone
15th, January Back pages
Media bias: Everton get lucky as Manchester City are robbed in Liverpool
15th, January Back pages
Transfer balls: Diego Costa's Chelsea pain opens the door for Muller and Morata
14th, January Back pages
Chelsea transfer balls: Costa waves the imaginary red card at himself and heads to China
13th, January Back pages
Graham Taylor versus The Sun: they came to bury him not to praise him
13th, January Back pages
Sick Payet strikes as West Ham wait for Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United to make big offers
13th, January Back pages