Anorak - Pop culture, media, sport and weirdness

1st, February Broadsheets

The biased Guardian says Trump approves of child killing (Obama droned them to sleep)

1st, February Liverpool

Sun writer mocks Liverpool player's England win

1st, February Back pages

Transfer balls: Chelsea's deadline day frenzy leaves Sky wanting

1st, February Broadsheets

Madeleine McCaan: Amaral wins, Maddie Missing and Kate doesn't sing on BGT

31st, January News

Tens of thousands of homosexual men pardoned for past 'crimes'

31st, January Back pages

Manchester United: what did Bastian Schweinsteiger's celebration really mean?

31st, January Key Posts

Donald Trump: God save the Queen from common muck

30th, January Arsenal

Transfer balls: Benzema takes his crack to Arsenal, Chelsea and France

30th, January News

Trump criminalises the Muslims Obama bombed

30th, January Back pages

Greed wins as Payet leaves West Ham for Marseilles' American project

29th, January News

The thugs who attacked a Birmingham jogger were schooled in Islam

29th, January Broadsheets

Brexit: get football agents to negotiate best deals for UK plc

29th, January Arsenal

Transfer balls: Arsenal outbid Chelsea for Manchester United-bound Griezmann and Sanchez 'escapes'

28th, January Key Posts 3

Daily Mirror uses John Hurt's death to bury Theresa May and Donald Trump's Special Relationship

27th, January Liverpool

Liverpool Balls: tabloids want Klopp out but heap praise on Manchester United under Mourinho

27th, January Tabloids

Are Daily Mail readers are creating killer smog over London?

27th, January Celebrities

Rory McGrath's sex and crimes play second fiddle to his 'phenomenal' wife

27th, January Celebrities

Police 'holding George Michael's body' as tabloid investigation continues

26th, January Arsenal

Arsenal v Manchester United: Wenger and Mourinho on new FA panel show

26th, January Celebrities

Madonna waves the hand sanitizer on kid-scouting mission to Malawi

26th, January Celebrities

David Bowie Stamps: The Royal Mail collection

25th, January Broadsheets

Brexit: Tim Farron, Gina Miller and the anti-trust brigade have their eye on you

25th, January News

Barack Obama's killers target Donald Trump

25th, January Arsenal 1

Arsenal's race row is a hate storm in a tea cup

24th, January Arsenal

Arsenal: Wenger's 'six match' ban delivered in a laundry basket

